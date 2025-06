Craft Your Own Hand Roll Experience in our premium sushi rice infused with the unique Iki special vinegar and premium nori seaweed sourced from Kyushu, Japan. Selection of high-quality proteins, including Bluefin tuna toro, Ossetra caviar, Hokkaido scallop, Sea-Urchin, Marinated salmon caviar, Scottish salmon with fresh truffle, A5 wagyu and a Sunomono Salad.