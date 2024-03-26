Experience our Hospitality Today

Welcome to iki nori, your premier destination for sensational sushi, hand rolls, and a delightful selection of craft cocktails, Japanese craft beer, craft sake, and authentic Japanese whisky. Nestled in the heart of 6464 W. Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, our restaurant is dedicated to delivering an exceptional dining experience that transports you to the vibrant streets of Japan.





Our Philosophy:

At iki nori, we believe in the art of simplicity. Our philosophy centers around the concept of "iki," which signifies both elegance and authenticity. We strive to capture the essence of Japanese cuisine through every dish and beverage we serve. By utilizing the finest ingredients and employing traditional techniques, we aim to bring you a truly remarkable culinary journey.





Exquisite Sushi and Hand Rolls:

Indulge in the mastery of our talented sushi chefs as they meticulously craft each piece of sushi and hand roll. Using only the freshest ingredients sourced both locally and internationally, we ensure that every bite is a harmonious symphony of flavors. From classic Nigiri and Sashimi to creative specialty rolls, let your taste buds savor the vibrant taste of our exceptional creations.





Crafted Beverages:

At iki nori, we take great pride in curating a beverage menu that perfectly complements our culinary offerings. Immerse yourself in the world of Japanese craft beer, where you'll discover a diverse range of styles, from crisp lagers to rich ales. Delight in the captivating aromas and exquisite flavors of our carefully selected craft sake, sourced from renowned breweries across Japan. And for those seeking a refined experience, explore our collection of hand-picked Japanese whiskies, renowned for their complexity and smoothness.





Stylish Ambiance:

Step into our sleek, modern space that effortlessly blends contemporary design with nods to Japanese culture. The tranquil atmosphere created by warm lighting and distinctive decor sets the stage for an intimate and immersive dining experience. Whether you're visiting for a romantic dinner, gathering with friends, or a special celebration, iki nori provides the perfect backdrop, accompanied by attentive service that ensures an unforgettable evening.



